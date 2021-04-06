Galat song out: Rubina Dilaik gives powerful performance in music video with Paras Chhabra

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARAS CHHABRA Rubina Dilaik, Paras Chhabra

Actress Rubina Dilaik is known for portraying strong characters on television, her new music 'Galat' with Paras Chhabra is no different. The story narrates a tale of love and betrayal, with stunning performances by Rubina and Paras as the protagonist. The song is sung by Asees Kaur. In her new song, Rubina is seen as a young girl madly in love with Paras. she trusts him blindly and Paras forces her to sign some papers without giving it a read. Later, it is revealed that the latter was using her for monetary benefits. It is after they get married that Rubina realises that all is not well. She catches him cheating on her with another girl and finds out about Paras deceiving her. As Paras gets violent and points a gun at Rubina, her father enters the house and ends up having a scuffle with Paras. Watching Paras hitting her father, Rubina takes the guns and points it at him.

Sharing the video on social media, Rubina wrote, "#GALAT is finally yours now! Watch it on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel and give it all your love. Comments mein batao aapko kaisa laga."

Both Rubina and Paras have been busy doing music videos. Paras was seen in a new song with his fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma. Titled, "Rang lageya", the video is shot in Kashmir and showcases the power of love. The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan and Rochak Kohli. It is composed by Kohli on lyrics penned by Kumar.

"Rang Lageya is equal parts emotion and celebration. It's a celebration of love in all its colors -- and I couldn't be happier that such a song has come to me. This is a winner all the way," Paras said about the song. Paras and Mahira have been part of music videos such as "Baarish" and "Ring".

Rubina, on the other hand, was also seen in a music video with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Marjaneya became an instant hit with the audience and the audience loved the pairing of Rubina and Abhinav.

