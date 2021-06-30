Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AKSHAYKUMAR Filhaal 2- Mohabbat Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon promise a heartbreaking love story

B Praak's song 'Filhaal' featuring Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon was one of the hit songs and broke many records crossing over 1 billion views on YouTube. Looking at the massive success, the makers decided to collaborate again with a second part of the music video which was titled 'Filhall 2- Mohabbat.' Ever since the announcement, the fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. Well today, the teaser of the song dropped and gave a glimpse of the heartbreaking love story. In the video, Akshay dances to what seems like Nupur's 'baraat' as she is seen dressed up as a bride. While the tears in Akshay's eyes were quite visible, Nupur also seems gloomy.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared the teaser and wrote, "Filhaal se Mohabbat karne ka samay kareeb aa raha hai…Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat Song releasing on 6th July until then enjoy the teaser. FULL TEASER LINK IN BIO." Not just him but even Nupur shared the video for her fans and wrote, "Chaliye dikha detein hain aapko humari ‘MOHABBAT’ ki ek jhalak!! Presenting the official teaser of #Filhaal2Mohabbat."

A few days back, a poster was shared by the two of them. On one hand where Nupur wrote, "We are unveiling the teaser of #Filhaal2Mohabbat in 2 days …Are you guys ready for Mohabbat? Till then .. here’s the new poster for y’all." Akshay, on the other, captioned it, "Some stories stay with you forever… #Filhaal2Mohabbat teaser releasing on 30th June."

The lyrics and composition of the new song will be by Jaani and Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk will also be a part of this music video. 'Filhaal 2- Mohabbat' is a sequel to the hit song 'Filhall', which marked Akshay's debut in independent music video space. Interestingly, it also marked the screen debut of Nupur. Akshay also produced the song through his banner Cape of Good films.

Filhall song video featured Akshay Kumar as a Punjabi man in love with Nupur's character and narrates how their love story had a tragic end. It emerged as one of the most popular singles of 2019 after it was launched in November.

