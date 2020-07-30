Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJITDOSANJH Diljit Dosanjh's new album 'G.O.A.T' is an ode to fans, leaves Twitterati excited

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has come out with a new album cover and says this one is for everyone who has encouraged him and his music. The album titled "G.O.A.T." talks of his journey in the industry. "With grace of God and the love of my fans, my journey has been amazing in (the) last 18 years! I will never be thankful enough for the kind of love and appreciation I got. This one is for everyone who have loved and encouraged me and my music," Diljit said. The complete album is being released by Wednesday evening. As soon as the singer announced the release of the songs, his fans got elated and started tweeting their response. Have a look at how they made the Punjabi singer's name one of the top trends on Twitter:

PYAAR😍♥️💯 Poori album taan boht vadiyaa hai par ae gaana mera favourite aa 🔥♥️ pic.twitter.com/KmoFVUhr4M — Nikki Bakshi (@Nikki_Bakshi_) July 29, 2020

In love with this album❤️🤯 All the songs are 🔥

All the genres 💯

No one in the industry can reach to this level #GOAT @diljitdosanjh #ListeningPartyWithDiljit pic.twitter.com/g5Xrq2ILAm — 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐡𝐮 (@HarkaranSSandhu) July 29, 2020

I'm gonna play this on repeat for the rest of the night, look at this beautyyy.... I need my headphones right now.

Thank you @diljitdosanjh, lub juu for making this song🥺❤️https://t.co/sbzKGja2gg#GOAT — Sanju (@_sojacat_) July 29, 2020

Listen to its song here:

On the acting front, Diljit was last seen in the 2019 hit, "Good Newwz" that also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani.The film is a comedy about two couples trying to have a baby through IVF, and how the procedure gets goofed up.

-With IANS inputs

