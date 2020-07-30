Diljit Dosanjh's new album 'G.O.A.T' is an ode to fans, leaves Twitterati excited

Thursday, July 30, 2020
     
Diljit Dosanjh's complete album of 'G.O.A.T' released by Wednesday evening. As soon as the singer announced the release of the songs, his fans got elated and started tweeting their response. Have a look at how they made the Punjabi singer's name one of the top trends on Twitter.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 30, 2020 6:34 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJITDOSANJH

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has come out with a new album cover and says this one is for everyone who has encouraged him and his music. The album titled "G.O.A.T." talks of his journey in the industry. "With grace of God and the love of my fans, my journey has been amazing in (the) last 18 years! I will never be thankful enough for the kind of love and appreciation I got. This one is for everyone who have loved and encouraged me and my music," Diljit said. The complete album is being released by Wednesday evening. As soon as the singer announced the release of the songs, his fans got elated and started tweeting their response. Have a look at how they made the Punjabi singer's name one of the top trends on Twitter:

Listen to its song here:

On the acting front, Diljit was last seen in the 2019 hit, "Good Newwz" that also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani.The film is a comedy about two couples trying to have a baby through IVF, and how the procedure gets goofed up.

-With IANS inputs

