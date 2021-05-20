Image Source : YOUTUBE Dil Mangdi Song OUT: Jasbir Jassi's latest Punjabi track will leave you tapping your feet. Watch video

The much-awaited song 'Dil Mangdi' by popular Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi is finally out. The video of the peppy number has been released on the official YouTube channel of T-Series. The number is high on its musical richness, its subtlety, and its uncanny ability to reach deep within the hearts of the audience. Directed by Parmod Sharma Rana, ‘Dil Mangdi’ also stars former Miss India contestant Ishika Taneja and the international dancer and actor Aneesha Madhok, who headlined the Hollywood film ‘Bully High’. It opens with a fun opening verse and then launches into club mode with party beats. When the song speeds up the tempo, it enhances the danceable mood. Although the song has a western touch, it is undoubtedly high on its Punjabi feel.

The announcement of the song's release was made by the superhit singer who wrote alongside the video, "#DilMangdi is out now keep your feet busy with the song and forget all your worries." Not just him but even Ishika took to Instagram and wrote, "Dance and enjoy like no one is watching! My New Song #DilMangdi is everything you need. Song out now. Tune in now."

Have a look at their posts here:

Watch the full song 'Dil Mangdi' here:

Talking about the song Jasbir Jassi says, "It was a while I gave my fans a song for all the love they keep showering on my music. Finally, it is here, an out-and-out dance song. ‘Dil Mangdi’ is a fun Punjabi track with peppy beats and beautiful visuals and I hope listeners enjoy it."

He further said, "We are in the middle of a difficult situation. Music is a great escape. It heals, calm and provokes positive thoughts."

The song has been crooned by Jasbir Jassi and Aneesha Madhok and composed by Simba Singh and Jerry Singh. The lyrics have been penned down by Jassi himself. It is directed by Parmod Sharma Rana while the music has been given by T- Series.