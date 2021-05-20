Image Source : INSTA/JASBIRJASSI Dil Mangdi Song: Jasbir Jassi set to entertain his fans with his new single. Watch teaser here

There's a Punjabi number for every mood of yours. It's time to add yet another one to your playlist! Remember singer-actor Jasbir Jassi of all-time favourite 'Dil Legi Kudi' fame? The hit Punjabi singer is coming back with another sure shot entertaining track – Dil Mangdi with T-Series. With vocals and lyrics by Jasbir Jassi and music by Sakaar and Jerry Singh, the vibrant party track is a treat for the artist’s fans as it brings back his signature style of music with an Arabic twist, sounds exotic right? The song which also stars former Miss India contestant Ishika Taneja is all set to release at 11 am today but before that don't forget to see a glimpse of the same in the teaser.

Taking to Instagram the singer shared the teaser clip and wrote, "Absolutely enjoyed shooting this one!! I am sure you guys are going to love it too. Teaser out now! Tune in now! #DilMangdi releasing on 20th May." Another video was captioned, "The track is so electrifying that it will never be enough for you! #DilMangdi, the song will be out tomorrow at 11 AM."

ALSO READ: Super Dancer Chapter 4: Geeta Kapur reveals is she's married after her sindoor pics go viral

Have a look at the same here:

Directed by Parmod Sharma Rana, ‘Dil Mangdi’ also stars the international dancer and actor Aneesha Madhok, who headlined the Hollywood film ‘Bully High’. ‘Dil Mangdi’ will be out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary has THIS to say about her failed marriage with Abhinav Kohli

Talking about the song Jasbir Jassi says, "It was a while I gave my fans a song for all the love they keep showering on my music. Finally, it is here, an out-and-out dance song. ‘Dil Mangdi’ is a fun Punjabi track with peppy beats and beautiful visuals and I hope listeners enjoy it."

Watch the teaser of 'Dil Mangdi' here:

The song has been crooned by Jasbir Jassi and Aneesha Madhok and composed by Simba Singh and Jerry Singh. The lyrics have been penned down by Jassi himself. It is directed by Parmod Sharma Rana while the music has been given by T- Series.

Stay tuned for the song release today at 11 am. Before that, check out the popular dance track – Dil Legi Kudi.