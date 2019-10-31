Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's iconic 'Hud Hud' song is back

One of the most-awaited Salman Khan films of this year- Dabangg 3 is just 50 days away from its release and after making the fans super excited with a couple of posters, teaser, and the trailer, the makers have finally released the first song of the film-- Hud Hud. It is the iconic number on which our very own badass and lovable cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey loves to dance. The actor took to social media to announce the arrival of the audio of the new song.

Sharing a video clip, Salman wrote, "HUD HUD Dabangg Dabangg Dabangg #50DaysToDabangg3 (link in bio)." After the song's release, treat his fans by sharing the other songs every 3 days. The film has been crooned by Divya Kumar, Shabab Sabri, and Sajid. The music has been given by Sajid Wajid and the lyrics have been penned down by Jalees Sherwani. Have a look at the same here:

Talking about the film, it is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi. The film also stars Kiccha Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar and Pramod Khanna in pivotal roles. Dabangg 3 is slated to release on 20th December 2019. Have a look at the trailer here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video