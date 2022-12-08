Cirkus Song Current Laga Re OUT: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone are a bundle of energy in fun track

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone feature together in Cirkus song Current Laga Re

Cirkus Song Current Laga Re OUT: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are always a treat to watch together. Their films Ramleela and Bajirao Mastani have proved it. And now, the two are seen having fun as the actress does a special dance song for Ranveer's upcoming film Cirkus. In the song, the two can be seen matching steps on the groovy track. They are so energetic together that the song instantly becomes a mood.

Sharing the video on their social media accounts, the actors kept it simple and wrote, "CURRENT LAGA RE!!! #CirkusThisChristmas #CurrentLagaRe @itsrohitshetty." Watch Ranveer-Deepika's new video here:

The trailer of the film was released last week. Going by the video, Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' doubles up on being the complete package and promises to be a laugh riot. The trailer gave a glimpse into the hilariously confusing world of 'Cirkus'. The over three minutes long showed Ranveer, who is known as an electric man and works in a circus. He and Varun Sharma are dealing with doppelganger issues. The film is based on the 1982 released Hindi film 'Angoor', which in turn was a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy of Errors'.

The 'Cirkus' world is set in the 1960s. The trailer has multiple Golmaal references as it features the characters Gopal, Madhav, Laxman and Lucky as orphans. The film also includes Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Siddhartha Jadhav, Mukesh Tiwari, Vijay Patkar, Tiku Talsania, Ashwini Kasekar, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, and more. The film is set to release in December.

Talking about Deepika and Ranveer, the two celebrated their fours years of their wedding anniversary last month. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years. The two first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'.

On the movies front, Ranveer looks forward to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani next year. He will reunite with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt for the film. Deepika, on the other hand, has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She also has the much anticipated film, Project K, with Prabhas.

