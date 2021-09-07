Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ASIMRIAZ77.OFFICIAL Built In Pain Song Out: Asim Riaz takes us back to his struggling days with latest track

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz has finally released his new rap song 'Built In Pain' on Tuesday. The song highlights Asim's struggles and the challenges he had to go through. Sharing the song on his Instagram, he wrote, "Asim Riaz... You Know I'm Saying... We Did It... 2021... F$$k Yeah! "BUILT IN PAIN" Music Video is Out on my YouTube Channel."

In the song, Asim can be seen in a fiery and badass avatar wherein he can be seen talking about the hardships he faced to attain success in life. The actor looked dapper in all-black outfit.

Check it out here:

The model-singer had earlier shared a small clip of the same leaving his fans intrigued. "Don't cheer cause you think I'm cute, you know I'm saying, screw that. Cheer for me for what I'm doing, what I stand for.."BUILT IN PAIN" (official teaser) Music Video Releasing 07.09.2021."

This is not Asim's first rap song, earlier he had released songs like 'Back To Start' and 'Sky High' which were focused on similar subjects. The lyrics are penned by Asim himself meanwhile the music is given by Charan.

Meanwhile, Asim shared an emotional video on his Instagram with late actor Sidharth Shukla after his untimely demise. Asim who was with the late actor in Bigg Boss 13, was among the first few who reached the Cooper Hospital. Heartbroken by the news, Asim shared a couple of photos and a video of himself with the late actor and wrote, "I had dream in the morning about the big boss journey…. And I saw Siddarth after watching his bb clip he came and gave a hug to me I stil can’t believe this , see you on the other side SiD." The clip shared by Asim has song 'Tera Yaar Hoon' playing in the background.

Sidharth was the winner of Bigg Boss season 13 who suffered a massive heart attack on September 2, 2021.