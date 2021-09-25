Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KPOP_HERALD BTS urge fans: 'We hope many people get vaccinated'

BTS is still on a high from their appearance at the 76th United Nations General Assembly, but what they're really looking forward to is seeing fans in person again, reports Billboard.com.

On Friday, the K-pop supergroup sat down on Good Morning America alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in to reflect on their history-making performance of 'Permission to Dance' at the UNGA, discuss their plans for touring, and their thoughts on Covid-19.

"Since BTS represent the younger generation and many people relate to them, I believe they can spread awareness and empathy," President Moon said, days after revealing BTS were appointed the "special presidential envoy for future generations and culture" during the U.N. conference.

Taking advantage of their platform, the global superstars shared on GMA how they miss performing live for fans, and the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 so that they can hit the road to entertain again soon.

"What we want to do most after the pandemic is a concert, so as eager as we are to perform, we also hope the situation gets better quickly, many people get vaccinated, and it becomes possible for us to safely have a concert," J-Hope said.

"That's what the fans want, and what we want. It would be great if we could live in a world where people can talk face to face and give each other hugs again."

Jin revealed that he sympathises with those who are afraid to get the Covid-19 vaccine, but believes "if we are afraid of the past, we won't be able to make progress."

Suga echoed the sentiment, and added the group has been feeling down because of their cancelled events and Covid-19 isolation, "If not only us, but everyone around the world comes together to overcome it, we can emerge from this isolation and depression a bit faster."

V said that the most challenging part of the pandemic for him has been being separated from BTS Army (fans). "Most important of all are our fans, who trust us, root for us and embrace everything about us," he said.

"It's been almost a year and a half, two years since I've had real eye contact with ARMYs. Since I don't see [them] in person, I sometimes wonder if they really exist. 'Do they exist? Are they still there?' I ask myself. So that's what I miss the most."

BTS revealed during their speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Monday that each of them has been vaccinated. "All seven of us, of course we've received vaccinations," J-Hope said at the time.

"The vaccine was a sort of ticket to meeting our fans waiting for us and to being able to stand here before you today."

BTS also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment.

The septet composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook co-writes and co-produces much of their own output.

Originally a hip-hop group, their musical style has evolved to include a wide range of genres.

Their lyrics, often focused on personal and social commentary, touch on the themes of mental health, troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards loving oneself, and individualism.