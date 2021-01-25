Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOONGISLABS/BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL BTS to launch 'BE' Essential Edition in February

South Korean music sensation BTS are set to release the Essential Edition of their latest album 'BE' on February 19, the group's management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced on Monday. Big Hit Entertainment shared the update through the fan community platform Weverse, saying the upcoming version is the band's way of showing their "deepest appreciation towards their fans".

The Essential Edition will feature all eight tracks -- lead single "Life Goes On," "Fly to My Room," "Blue & Grey," "Skit," "Telepathy," "Dis-Ease," "Stay," and "Dynamite", their Grammy nominated English language debut song -- that were on the Deluxe Edition, which was released on November 20, 2020.

According to the announcement, the new edition will also feature some things that are different from the previous version, including some "surprise gifts" for the ARMY, a term for BTS fans.

The septet whose full name is Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bulletproof Boy Scouts) or Beyond The Scene, their English branding -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- are nominated for best pop duo/group for "Dynamite" at the Grammy Awards, scheduled to be announced on March 15.

"Dynamite" debuted at No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August, making BTS, the first South Korean group to top the chart. The single is also the first song to top both the Billboard Global Exclusive US and Billboard Global 200 charts simultaneously.

'BE' earned the group their fifth No 1 on the Billboard 200 in late November. It was their second album release in 2020, following 'Map of the Soul: 7' in March.