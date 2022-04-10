BTS’ PTD Las Vegas Concert: Jungkook flashing abs to RM addressing Grammys, check out ICONIC moments

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS’ PTD Las Vegas Concert HIGHLIGHTS

Korean pop band BTS opened the first leg of their Permission To Dance On Stage Las Vegas concert on Friday. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook performed at the Allegiant Stadium on Friday. As expected the first day of the event was loaded with some of the iconic moments. From Jungkook lifting his T-shirt and flaunting his abs on ARMY's demand, Jimin flaunting his new haircut and RM talking about their Grammys loss, the boyband gave their fans the most memorable time. Loud cheers and shouts by the ARMY were testimony of how much everyone enjoyed the concert. Let's take a look at some of the unforgettable instances from the most awaited event:

BTS began the 'Permission To Dance on Stage' concert with their first performances on some of their blockbuster hits such as 'Fake Love', 'Butter', 'On', 'DNA', 'Dope', 'Black Swan' and many more.

Jungkook flashes abs

At the concert, fans were seen holding placards that read, "We want to focus on..." next to a picture of Jungkook raising his iconic black blazer flashing his abs. Jungkook fulfilled ARMYs wish as he showcased his perfectly toned abs and not just once but twice.

Kim Taehyung aka V slow dance with Jungkook

Kim Taehyung aka V's dancing skills were also admired by the ARMY. They were dancing with joy to see their favourite member goofing around with other BTS members on the Permission to Dance concert stage.

RM addressing the Grammys

At the concert, RM was seen saying, "I know there's a lot of noise out there about the Grammys, but you know, why give a s*** about it? Hating is their freedom, and they have their right to hate, but if it was me, I'd rather just talk with my friends in some cafe and then forget about it. Rather than tweeting about it or some interview. I won't do that because I'm a grown up. But anyway, we didn't come to Vegas for the Grammys, we came to Vegas for the ARMYs!"

Jimin flaunting his new haircut

BTS member Jimin who was seen with long hair in the last concert was seen sporting a shot hair look during the concert. He made heads turn in a blue jacket and pants.