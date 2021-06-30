BTS' 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 5th consecutive week

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BTS BTS

"Butter", the latest hit from the South Korean boy band BTS, remains at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the fifth consecutive weeks.

Out of the 54 songs to launch on number one, this is only the 11th track to remain at the summit in its first five weeks.

"Butter" is also the second longest reigning song from its debut by a group in the chart's history. "Butter" is their fourth chart-topping single to date. This makes them the first group to have a trio of number one entrances as well as the fastest group to run their first four number one singles since The Jackson 5 in 1970.

"We released 'Butter" to bring a fun song that anyone can enjoy. We're happy and honoured that the song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 again. We wouldn't have gotten our fourth chart topping song without everyone's love and support. Thank you for enjoying 'Butter' and we will keep working hard to deliver refreshing and passionate music," the group said in a statement.

"Butter" became the most streamed song in a single day in the history of Spotify, amassing 20.9 million global streams on the first day.

The music video of the song set an all-time record of 108.2 million views in 24 hours, and the biggest music video premiere on YouTube with 3.9 million peak concurrents.

The Grammy-nominated band is all set to release their single CD "Butter" on July 9, which will include the song and a new single.

They recently wrapped up their live-streamed fanmeet "BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO"successfully. As many as 1.33 million viewers tuned in from 195 countries/regions across two days.