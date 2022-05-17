BTS ARMY furious after Tomorrow mentions Kim Taehyung, Jungkook's real names, birthdays in death list

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONGS_QUOTESBTS Tomorrow mentions BTS members Kim Taehyung and Jungkook's names in death list

BTS ARMY is raving mad with K-drama Tomorrow for featuring two of the most popular Kpop band members Kim Taehyung and Jungkook names and birth dates on a homicide death list. The latest episode of the show, which airs on the Korean channel MBC, used the real names of the singers with a little twist for a scene with the 'registry of entering the dead'. the fans were not impressed and accused the show of using a sensitive topic like death very frivolously. The show features Rowoon, Kim Hee Seon, and Lee Soo Hyuk.

Angry BTS Army took to social media to slam the show and shared clips of the same scene, demanding to remove it and legal action be taken. Fans noticed that the list mentioned BTS member V's real name 'Kim Tae Hyung' in the list of people who are dead. However, the birth year was changed from 1995 to 1971. The birth date mentioned read '1971.12.30'.

On the other hand, while Jeon Jungkook's name wasn't mentioned in the list, his birth date was. The name written against it was 'Kim Yoo Rim'.

Reacting to this, BTS Army called out the Kdrama Tomorrow. One user said, "MBC and the staff involved with the drama “Tomorrow” need to give a statement as to why Taehyung’s and Jungkook’s full names along with their real birth dates were written as DE8D people under HOMICIDE(m$rd$r) DE8THS. Unprofessional & disgusting for them to clear this scene."

Another tweeted, "I was enjoying watching tomorrow because they were covering and showcasing all sorts of depressive topics,that could push a human to the edge,but they decided to ruin it. BTS over any kdrama that disrespects them."

K-pop band BTS, consisting of members called RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, are gearing up for the release of their anthology album titled 'Proof' on June 10. Big Hit Entertainment shared information about the same saying "The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavours."

Meanwhile, at the recently held Billboard Music awards 2022, BTS created history by winning the three out of the six awards for which they were nominated. They officially thrashed Destiny’s Child record to become the group to win the most Billboard Music Awards. For 17 years, Destiny's child had been holding the record of 11 Billboard wins, BTS took over it with 12 winning titles to their name.