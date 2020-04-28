Badshah, Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar among 75-plus artistes in April 30 YouTube gig

Badshah said he is honoured to be a part of this initiative by YouTube.

Over 75 music artistes including Badshah, Shreya Ghoshal and Neha Kakkar, along with Indian YouTube creators, are uniting for a live concert that takes inspiration from the spirit of solidarity driving India's fight against COVID-19.

Headlined by artistes like Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Jubin Nautiyal, Raftaar, Shreya Ghoshal, Mame Khan, Malini Awasthi and YouTube creators like Bhuvan Bam, Prajakta Koli, the YouTube gig One Nation will go live on April 30 on YouTube and will feature sets from different parts of the country.

They will raise funds for PM CARES, a public charitable trust to provide relief during emergency situations, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am honoured to be a part of this initiative by YouTube to get us all together to enable the PM CARES Fund. It's difficult times but I hope we come out stronger and more empowered from this situation. Till then, it is important for us to understand our responsibility and practise social distancing and do our bit to help the world," said Badshah.

Commenting on the initiative, Satya Raghavan, Director, YouTube Content Partnerships, India, said: "I think the resilience showed by India in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic has been remarkable and we feel privileged, as YouTube, to have played our part in keeping people informed and engaged, during this time.

"One Nation by YouTube is our way of capturing this spirit, with a line-up of the best in entertainment and we're hoping that this inspires audiences across India to come forward and donate for the cause."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage