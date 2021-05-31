Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA KHAN Baarish Ban Jaana: Know why Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh were cast in music video

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh feature in the music video of "Baarish ban jaana", the new song of Stebin Ben and Payal Dev which is scheduled to release on June 3. This is the first time the duo will be seen sharing the screen space. The makers recently revealed that why did they choose Hina and Shaheer as the face of the music video. They said that they wanted the casting to come across as unexpected.

"The monsoon being a popular season, it's a good time for them to hear a nice melody. So, we are trying to create a monsoon franchise of 'Baarish' songs every year. The idea of casting for this song was it should be refreshing and different and, most importantly, unexpected. Hence, Hina and Shaheer were on the priority list," said creative director of the video, Pooja Gujral.

She added: "Rather, they were my only choice as both of them bring this amazing freshness on screen. Hina's vibrant smile -- and we needed somebody who can bring that on-screen -- does full justice. Also, I had worked with Hina and Shaheer in the past on two different videos and both of them have been amazing."

Recently, the actors had shared the first look of the video. The two of them captioned the post as, "Let this monsoon be all about love! #BaarishBanJaana releasing on 3rd June only on @vyrloriginals . How excited are you all? @payaldevofficial @stebinben @realhinakhan @kunaalvermaa @adityadevmusic @aditya_datt @poojasinghgujral."

Hina has also been sharing behind the scene videos with her fans on social media. Recently, Hina treated fans with a hilarious video revealing the 'torture' she went through while shooting of the same. Alongside the same, she wrote on Instagram, "This is How we were tortured in Minus degree temperature with ice-cold Barish.. and how beautifully this Mahila @poojasinghgujral named this ice-cold torture as BAARISH BAN JAANA... It seems so soothing and romantic visually I know, but it’s a lot of effort and hard work.. and in the end, it’s all worth it...We love serving you guys Haina Purush @shaheernsheikh A lot more BTS coming to your way #StayTuned Releasing 3rd June on @vyrloriginals."

