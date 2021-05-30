Image Source : INSTA/HINAKHAN Baarish Ban Jaana: Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh's first look from upcoming romantic song leaves fans excited

Hina Khan has not just through her stint in tv shows and movies but also through her appearances in music videos has been impressing fans. Yet again, she is all set to leave everyone excited with her upcoming song titled 'Baarish Ban Jaana' and that too opposite popular actor Shaheer Sheikh. Yes, that's true! The duo is all set to be seen together in a romantic love ballad which they shot last month in the valley of Kashmir. Just yesterday the two actors shared the first look poster on their respective social media accounts and revealed that it will be out on June 3. The two of them in the first glimpse can be seen looking adorable while smiling together and embracing each other.

In the image which was shared, Hina wore a white and blue dotted dress while Shaheer looked dapper in a brown leather jacket with a black tee and matching jeans. The two of them captioned the post as, "Let this monsoon be all about love! #BaarishBanJaana releasing on 3rd June only on @vyrloriginals . How excited are you all? @payaldevofficial @stebinben @realhinakhan @kunaalvermaa @adityadevmusic @aditya_datt @poojasinghgujral."

Have a look at the poster here:

The romantic number has been crooned by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. The lyrics have been penned down by Kunaal Verma and the video is directed by Aditya Datt. Here's a glimpse of the same here:

Recently, Hina treated fans with a hilarious video revealing the 'torture' she went through while shooting of the same. Alongside the same, she wrote on Instagram, "This is How we were tortured in Minus degree temperature with ice-cold Barish.. and how beautifully this Mahila @poojasinghgujral named this ice-cold torture as BAARISH BAN JAANA... It seems so soothing and romantic visually I know, but it’s a lot of effort and hard work.. and in the end, it’s all worth it...We love serving you guys Haina Purush @shaheernsheikh A lot more BTS coming to your way #StayTuned Releasing 3rd June on @vyrloriginals."

Apart from this, Hina was last seen in the music album 'Patthar Wargi,' while Shaheer left fans impressed when the trailer of the new season of 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' opposite Erica Fernandes.