Arjun Kapoor encourages his troops in Panipat’s song Mann Mein Shiva. Watch video

Arjun Kapoor is all set for his first period drama Panipat. After the trailer of the film, the makers of the film have released another inspiring song called Mann Mein Shiva. In the song, Arjun who plays the role of a Maratha Warrior is seen encouraging his troops.

The inspirational song Mann Mein Shiva has been composed by talented duo Ajay-Atul and sung by Kunal Ganjawala, Deepanshi Nagar & Padmanabh Gaikwad. The lyrics are by Javed Akhtar. Watch the video here-

Arjun Kapoor stirred quite a storm on social media with his look from the film Panipat. The actor earlier claimed that he didn’t chose the film but the periodic drama chose him. Talking about the character and the film, Arjun Kapoor told IANS, "It's a challenge for me to play a bald Maratha warrior. He (the warrior) is not something I would imagine doing. But the fact Ashutosh Gowariker could imagine it makes me excited to fulfill his vision.”

Panipat is based on the third battle of Panipat and is produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar's company - Vision World. The film features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film will hit the screens on 6th December 2019.

