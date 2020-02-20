Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal shine at Mirchi Music Awards 2020. Check out full winners list

Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal bagged Best Vocalist Awards for Kalank at Mirchi Music Awards 2020

The music industry came together to celebrate the best work of 209 at the Mirchi Music Awards 2020 on Wednesday. The event was attended by the biggest name of Bollywood and the Indian Music Industry. Sunny Leone, Raveena Tandon, Lulia Vantur, Taapse Pannu and Deepika Padukone's presence added to the glamour quotient of the event. The biggest names of the music industry including A.R. Rahman, Himesh Reshammiya, Shreya Ghosal, Talat Aziz, and others also marked their presence.

Deepika Padukone won the ‘Make It Large Award’ at the event. Karan Johar's Kalank proved to be the biggest winner at the Mirchi Music Awards as it bagged all the major titles including Best Album, Best Vocalist (Male), Best Vocalist (Female), Best Lyricist.

Want to know more? Check out the complete winners' list here.

Song of the Year: Kalank Title Track (Film: Kalank)

Album of the Year: Kesari

Male Vocalist of The Year: Arijit Singh (Song: Kalank Title Track, Film: Kalank)

Female Vocalist of the Year: Shreya Ghoshal (Song: Ghar More Pardesiya, Film: Kalank)

Music Composer of the Year: Pritam (Song: Kalank Title Track, Film: Kalank)

Lyricist of the Year: Amitabh Bhattacharya (Song: Kalank Title Track, Film: Kalank)

Listeners’ Choice Song of the Year: Bekhayali (Film: Kabir Singh)

Listeners’ Choice Album of the Year Film: Kabir Singh

Listeners’ Choice Independent (Indies) of the year: Vaaste

Indies Song of the Year: Jaan Meri

Album: Jaan Meri (Album)

Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year: Abhijeet Srivastava (Song: Chashni, Film: Bharat)

Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year: Aakanksha Sharma (Song: Tum Chale Gaye, Film: Marudhar Express)

Upcoming Music Composer of the Year: Piyush Shankar (Song: Naina Yeh, Film: Article 15)

Upcoming Lyricist of the Year: Sahib (Song: Lahu Ka Rang Kara, Film: Laal Kaptaan)

Best Song Producer (Programming & Arranging): DJ Phukan, Prasad Sashte, Prakash Peters & Sunny MR (Song: Ghar More Pardesiya , Film: Kalank)

Best Song Engineer (Recording & Mixing): Vijay Dayal (Song: Jugraafiya, Album: Super 30)

Best Background Score: Mangesh Dhakde (Film: Article 15)

Recreated song of the year: Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna

Lifetime Achievement Award: Usha Mangeshkar

Special Jury Award for Outstanding Contribution to Hindi Film Music: Amar Haldipur

Special Jury Award for Golden Era Album of the Year (1959): Anari & Sujatha

Best Raag-Inspired Song of the Year: Dhola (Film: Yeh Hai India)

Make It Large Award: Deepika Padukone

Mirchi Social Media Icon of the year: Neha Kakkar

Mirchi Trendsetters Album of the year: Gully Boy