Antim Song Vighnaharta Out: Varun Dhawan adds sparkle to Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma's Ganesh Chaturthi track

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVNFORALWAYS Still from Antim song Vighnaharta

The makers of Antim have shared the first song of the film marking the festive season of Ganesh Chaturthi. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan, Vighnaharta gets into the celebratory mood with the vibrant and colourful track. With song 'Vighnaharta' the audience is welcomed into the world of Rahuliya, touching upon the varied aspects of his life.

Presenting the diverse and distinct lives of a menacing gangster, who enters into people's houses and shoots bullets at them, and an idealist police officer who pledged to clear goons, Vighnaharta opens up the world of crime and terror depicted by Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan. Marking the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers launched the first song 'Vighnaharta' seeking the blessings of the almighty, wherein Varun Dhawan makes a special appearance, immersing into devotion for Lord Ganesh.

The song was shared by Salman on his social media accounts. "#ANTIM ki shuruaat BAPPA ke Aashirwad ke saath. #Vighnaharta Song Out Now," the actor captioned the video.

Meanwhile, working on Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush Sharma had an epiphany as he shot for the song 'Vighnaharta' with an injured and fractured palm. Earlier in January this year, Aayush had revealed suffering an injury on the set of Antim whilst shooting.

Talking about the incident, director Mahesh Manjrekar praised his leading man saying, "One thing I loved the most is, He was possessed, for him Antim was do or die. He was so dedicated to the character, he became Rahuliya. During the shoot of the song, one day I had to go early and only a few minor action sequences were left, so I went home. Next day, first thing in the morning I got to know, in the action scene, he accidentally hit a camera during a close up shot which broke his fingers. Since we had a lot of scenes and shots pending to be shot, I was slightly worried, but I was amazed, with that broken hand he finished the shoot. He must have been in terrible pain but somehow he managed."

"Another thing is, because he fractured his hand, the concern was to maintain continuity, as at that moment he was the Rahuliya of the second half, where he is more ripped, I thought with that hand, he wouldn't be able to exercise but he still he managed. I knew he was in pain, I could see him tie his wrist and exercise and deliver every shot perfectly. It's a jarring feeling when your hand is fractured, holding back those expressions to be in character. But he was involved in the role, so immersed in Rahuliyaa that he forgot the pain," he added.

The plot of the movie 'Antim' primarily revolves around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies. A two-hero film, 'Antim' brings two protagonists from two entirely divergent worlds and ideologies in a face-off, leading to a ravening and a nail-biting finale. The dreaded gangster is played by Sharma whereas the role of a fierce cop is essayed by Khan.

This is the first time that Salman and Aayush will be seen sharing screen space with each other.

Presented by Salman Khan Films, 'Antim' is produced by Salma Khan and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.