Antim song Hone Laga: Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana add romantic touch to the film's soundtrack

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer 'Antim: The Final Truth' is one of the most awaited films of the year, and one reason for the anticipation is its soundtrack. The album opened with the devotional and festive track 'Vighnaharta' and soon took a sharp turn with the party number titled 'Bhai Ka Birthday'. Keeping up with the concept of constantly serving different flavours, the makers of the film have now released the third song from the album titled 'Hone Laga'.

The track, a romantic musical exhibition sheds light on the crackling chemistry between Aayush Sharma's character of Rahuliya and Manda played by Mahima Makwana. The song adds a different dimension to the film's universe of action, crime, and violence. The song starts with playful notes on mandolin before seamlessly transitioning into a soothing rendition, performed by Jubin Nautiyal.

The track lets the audience peek into the vulnerable side of Aayush's character of a ferocious gangster in the film. The music for 'Hone Laga' is composed by Ravi Basrur, with lyrics penned by Shabbir Ahmed and choreography by Shabina Khan and Umesh Jadhav.

'Antim: The Final Truth' is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salma Khan, and presented by Salman Khan Films and it is due for release on November 26.