Raksha Bandhan: Song 'Done Kar Do' from Akshay Kumar starrer OUT, enjoy energetic jagrata

Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming family drama. After sharing the trailer, the makers have dropped a new 'jagrata' song, 'Done Kar Do' from the film. Dropping the peppy number, Akshay wrote, "Iss bhai ne poore mohalle ko apni arzi ki dhun mein magan kar diya, ab hai aapki baari! #DoneKarDo from #RakshaBandhan is out, start playing it on loop now!"

The 2 minutes 47 seconds long song shows Akshay Kumar performing at an energetic 'Mata ka Jagrata.' The song is sung by Navraj Hans and the lyrics are by Irshad Kamil. The music of 'Done Kar Do' is given by Himesh Reshammiya. Earlier, the makers unveiled songs 'Tere Saath Hoon Main' and 'Kangan Ruby.'

'Raksha Bandhan' is a comedy drama film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, revolves around the love, bonding and attachment between brother-sister. This will be the second time Akshay and Bhumi will be seen sharing screen space together. The two were earlier seen in 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan Trailer: Akshay Kumar looks forward to blockbuster film with this family entertainer | VIDEO

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's film will be clashing with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' at the box office as their films are set to hit the screens on August 11. Commenting on the box office face-off, Akshay Kumar recently said it was 'not a clash', but two good movies coming together.

Kumar said two films releasing in the same week is 'natural' as there are many movies ready to hit the screens due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's a big day. The film is releasing around the holidays, (the festival of) Raksha Bandhan will be around. Due to COVID-19, there are a lot of films that are waiting to be released. Since there are so many films, it's only natural that two films are releasing in one week. It's not a clash, we are coming together, trying to bring our films to the people. I hope both the films have a good run," the actor said.

Raksha Bandhan features Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth in the role of Kumar's on-screen sisters.