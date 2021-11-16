Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday Playlist: 7 most popular songs of the Aashiqui 2 actor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYA ROY KAPUR Aditya Roy Kapur

While Aditya Roy Kapur has transformed into many characters and proved to be a man of many genres, the musical acumen of the actor makes him stand out as an artist. The multi-faceted actor has already hooked the audience by dropping a hint of venturing into music. As he turns a year older today, here are seven of his most popular songs of the actor that you can enjoy on his birthday:

Tum Hi Ho - Aashiqui 2

Aditya Roy Kapur became the force behind the biggest blockbuster of the year 2013 with Aashiqui 2. While the musical broke many records, the actor gave the audience the love anthem - Tum Hi Ho.

Sun Raha Hai Na Tu - Aashiqui 2

The audience loved the musician Avatar of Aditya Roy Kapur in Aashiqui 2 and made the entire album a hit. Another song that worked its magic on the music lovers was Sun Raha Hai Na Tu.

Pashmina - Fitoor

Venturing into a new space, Aditya Roy Kapur created an impact with his performance in Fitoor. The good looking star became the face of the soothing song, Pashmina and won the hearts of many, owing to his chemistry with Katrina Kaif in it.

Enna Sonna - OK Jaanu

Another melodious and beautiful song to Aditya Roy Kapur's credit is Enna Sonna. The music video featuring the star and Shraddha Kapoor gave couple goals to many across the nation.

The Humma Song - OK Jannu

The remix of the original 1995 song Humma Humma became a massive hit among the young generation. Aditya Roy Kapur gifted the audience a perfect party song. The actor also kickstarted the trend of Bandhej Shirts with his music video.

Chal Ghar Chalein - Malang

With Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur shed his boy-next-door image and turned into an action hero. The suave actor managed to give yet another heartwarming song Chal Ghar Chalein to listen to.

Aabaad Barbaad - Ludo

Aditya Roy Kapur captured everyone's playlist with Aabaad Barbaad from one of his most acclaimed films Ludo. While his performance made headlines in the media, his song became a chartbuster that year.