Adele sends internet into a frenzy with her incredible post-weight loss pictures

Adele shares her post-weight loss pictures on Christmas

Singer Adele looked unrecognisable and oozed glamour as she showed off her recent weight loss transformation in new Christmas photographs. The 31-year-old joined The Grinch and Santa Claus to pose for festive-themed photos at her annual Christmas party, reports mirror.co.uk. The "Someone like you" hitmaker wore a satin dress with puff-ball sleeves and a subtly-designed split.

She appeared to be having fun as she perfected the cheeky poses at the private festive bash and teased the results of her recent weight-loss success.

Adele styled her golden hair into tight, bouncy curls and wore her tresses in an exaggerated side-parting, while she opted for a full, glamorous make-up look.

She shared the photos with her millions of Instagram followers alongside the caption: "We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone."

As soon as Adele shared the photos, her fans poured in comments showering praises on her transformation. ''You look incredible !!! You are incredible! Merry christmas may the new year bring you the most amazing life,'' commented a fan. ''Who is this and what did you do to Adele?,'' wrote another.

Comments on Adele's post

''I didn't think she could get more gorgeous and then BAM!!,'' commented a social media user on Adele's Christmas photos.

Reportedly, this huge transformation has been the result of pilates, rigorous gym training sessions, no sugar and The Sirtfood Diet. plant foods, such as kale and buckwheat.

(With IANS inputs)