Tiger 3 Review: Salman Khan's swag is unmatchable

Salman Khan as Tiger in Tiger 3 Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Tiger 3

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: Nov 12, 2023

Nov 12, 2023 Director: Maneesh Sharma

Genre: Action/Drama

'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and now 'Jab Tak Tiger Mara Nahi Tab Tak Tiger Hara Nahi'. Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' has arrived in theatres on Diwali with a whole lot of swagger. For a very long time, fans have anticipated the movie, which features amazing action scenes and stunts with Bhaijaan that will undoubtedly make you whistle. However, Katrina Kaif's behaviour would also make you shiver. If you intend to see this movie as well, you should read our review first.

Storyline

The story of 'Tiger 3' revolves around three characters. First is the patriotic Tiger (Salman Khan), second is Pakistan's ex-ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif), loyal to her country and third is the person who becomes a traitor by betraying the country as an army officer. He betrays the country to get the missile code which China has given to Pakistan. This deceitful person is none other than Aatish Rehman (Emraan Hashmi), who wants the code of that missile at any cost. To achieve this he asks for Zoya's help.

At the same time, something happens in the film that Tiger has to avoid being called a traitor while avoiding allegations. Now these aspects are linked by five countries – India, Pakistan, Turkey, Russia and Austria, which means this one film explores all these locations. Can Tiger prove himself innocent? Is he able to maintain democracy in his in-laws' house? To know this you will have to watch the film.

Shah Rukh Khan's cameo

Meanwhile, when Tiger gets trapped in the captivity of Pakistanis, Pathan comes to save him. Shahrukh Khan's cameo as Pathan and his bromance with Tiger is fun. Like always, amazing chemistry was seen between the two in this film too. Even during the fighting scenes, both of them did not miss the opportunity to make the audience laugh with their style. During this time, Shah Rukh's look also attracted a lot of people's attention.

Katrina Kaif's towel scene

Katrina Kaif's towel action scene created a stir. This scene has been filmed very well. It would not be wrong to say that Katrina is overshadowing Bollywood and Hollywood heroines with her actions.

Performances

Talking about performance, Salman Khan has won the hearts of people with his action and swag. The proof of this is the whistles of people on his entry in the morning show on the day of Diwali. Katrina Kaif has proved through action scenes that an actress can do anything if she wants. Emraan Hashmi is the strong point of the film. He has breathed life into his role. It is a different experience to see him in the role of a villain. His role is quite promising. From his dialogue delivery to his negative look, everything is good. He is impressing with his character. Actors like Kumud Mishra, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra, Revathi, and Ranveer Shorey have made the film more interesting with their roles.

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' is an all-time blockbuster. Salman's unique and solid style makes the story interesting. You must also watch this film, surely you too will be shocked to see Salman's action sequence. Overall the film is full of entertainment, action and patriotism.

