Hosur Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners, margin and candidates

The Hosur Assembly constituency is one of the 234 constituencies in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 55 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Hosur is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes.

The constituency is located in the Krishnagiri district. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay's TVK, and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Hosur Assembly constituency comes under the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency. In 2024, K Gopinath of the Congress won from the seat.

Hosur constituency demographic profile

The Hosur Assembly constituency is a part of the Krishnagiri district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,51,771 voters in the Hosur constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections. Out of this, 1,79,519 were male and 1,72,152 were female voters. 100 voters belonged to the third gender.

1760 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Hosur in 2021 was 56.

During the 2016 assembly elections, there were a total of 3,02,410 voters in the Hosur constituency. Out of these, 1,56,437 were male and 1,45,884 female. 89 belonged to the third gender

Hosur Assembly election 2026: Poll date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Hosur Assembly election 2026: Result date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Hosur Assembly election 2026 candidates

The political parties are yet to declare their candidates for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Hosur constituency past winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Y Prakaash of the DMK won the seat by defeating S Jyothi of the AIADMK by a margin of 12,367 votes. He polled 118231 votes, while Jyothi got 105864 votes.

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Balakrishna Reddy P of the ADMK won the seat with a margin of 22,964 votes.

Hosur voter turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Hosur Assembly constituency was 2,46,122 and the voter turnout was recorded at 70.6 per cent.

In the 2016 elections, total valid votes polled were 2,15,231 and the voter turnout was 71.21 per cent.