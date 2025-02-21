Mere Husband Ki Biwi Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar's film is commercially entertaining Mere Husband Ki Biwi features Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar in leading roles. The rom-com has released on Big screens today. Scroll down to read the full review of Mudassar Aziz's film,

Movie Name: Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: February 21, 2025

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Genre: Romantic-Comedy

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is a delightful mix of comedy, romance, and drama. Starring Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar, the Mudassar Aziz-directed film is filled with witty dialogue and quirky situations that keep the audience entertained till the end. With its lighthearted humour, this multi-starrer is successful in delivering a fun cinematic experience.

Story

The movie revolves around Ankur Chaddha played by Arjun Kapoor, a real estate businessman who marries his college sweetheart, Prablin Kaur played by Bhumi Pednekar. She is a dedicated journalist and loves her work immensely. However, their married life soon hits roadblocks, as balancing work and personal commitments becomes increasingly difficult. This turmoil eventually leads to the downfall of their relationship. Just when Ankur is struggling with heartbreak, he crosses paths with Antara, played by Rakul Preet Singh. Antara was his former college mate and in no time sparks fly and the lead finds a second chance at love. Now this is when the story takes hilarious turns and takes viewers on a fun ride. What follows is a rollercoaster of emotions, comic misadventures, and unexpected twists, making for an entertaining watch. With a few hiccups, the film reaches its destination, which will leave viewers satisfied eventually.

Direction

Khel Khel Mein and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi director Mudassar Aziz has created a simple yet engaging narrative that resonates with modern audiences through Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The film takes some time to establish its characters, but once the story picks up, it maintains an enjoyable flow. The screenplay is packed with humour, lively interactions, and amusing one-liners, ensuring a light and breezy viewing experience. However, Arjun Kapoor's film might remind you of Kartik Aaryan's film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Interestingly, the 2019 film was also directed by Aziz and Bhumi played almost the same character, she played in Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The film’s soundtrack strikes a chord, with melodious and upbeat tracks that enhance the overall experience, the dance steps are weird though.

Acting

The cast of Mere Husband Ki Biwi is on point in terms of their performances. After a powerful performance in Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor looks even more effortless as Ankur Chaddha. Moreover, the actor impresses with his comic timing in this film and makes you wonder, if he should have been cast in the upcoming multi-starrer comedy films. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar once again showcases her acting prowess, portraying Prablin Kaur with conviction. However, it's hard to watch her on-screen and not get reminded of Vedika Tripathi from Patni Patni Aur Woh, due to a similar experience. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh brings charm and vibrancy to the role of Antara. She also shares good chemistry with Arjun Kapoor. The supporting cast, including Harsh Gujral, Dino Morea and Aditya Seal add to the humour with their well-timed performances in the film. However, it's Shakti Kapoor that stood out for me. Seeing him in such a role after Animal is refreshing.

Verdict

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under Pooja Entertainment, Mere Husband Ki Biwi serves as a refreshing break from recent action-packed releases. Fans of rom-coms and lighthearted entertainers will find this film enjoyable, especially those who loved Arjun Kapoor in 2 States, Ki & Ka, and Mubarakan. For the ones, who want to enjoy a soft rom-com amid period drama and action release, will thoroughly enjoy this film. Though the storyline follows familiar tropes, the film’s humour, engaging performances and entertaining moments make it a delightful watch for comedy lovers. Hence, Mere Husband Ki Biwi deserves 3 out of 5 stars, the film is out in theatres now.

