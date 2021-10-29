Hum Do Humare Do Movie Review: Ball of cliches featuring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon

Hum Do Humare Do Movie poster Photo:INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMAR RAO Movie Name: Hum Do Humare Do

Critics Rating: 2 / 5

Release Date: Oct 29, 2021

Oct 29, 2021 Director: Abhishek Jain

Genre: Comedy-drama

Childish, imbecilic and tinged with the kind of casual changing dynamics of a daily soap 'Hum Do Humare Do' makes you laugh at the most cliched things. With melodrama at the top of its list, this slack-jawed comedy wants its audience to believe that it is about a 'modern day' family which is nothing but grounded, however, it barely achieves it. With a fine cast including names like Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon the makers could have probably picked up a more coherent structure, but the bare minimum twitch in the plot is honestly just desultory.

The story revolves around Dhruv (Rajkummar Rao) who is an orphan and has always strived for a loving family. He falls in love with Aanya (Kriti Sanon) who also wants a big happy family and will only marry a guy who could paint a perfect family picture with a dog. This prompts Dhruv to go in search of fake parents and family. He seeks the help of his old acquaintance Purushottam Mishra (Paresh Rawal) to be his father. While he refuses the idea initially, he agrees to it after Dhruv convinces Dipti Kashyap (Ratna Pathak Shah) to pretend to be his mother. Purushottam and Dipti are college lovers who couldn't marry because their parents didn't agree and Purushottam couldn't muster the courage to run with her. With little effort, they all come together and then begins a series of predictable schemes you'd expect-- the fake family bonds in real, everything is going fine until their secret comes out during wedding festivities, heartbreak, hero-heroine realising their love for each other and a happy wedding later.

The trouble is, the comic timing of these lead actors exists so large in audiences’ minds already that the story feels like an uninspired take that is neither reliable nor especially fresh. For instance, who wouldn't treasure Paresh Rawal's mad comedy sequences from 'Hera Pheri' or Rajkummar Rao's rib-tickling dialogue delivery in films like 'Stree' and 'Bareilly Ke Barfi'. Kriti Sanon too made the audience laugh in 'Luka Chuppi' and everybody knows how good Ratna Pathak Shah is in this genre, does anybody needs a reminder for Maya Sarabhai?

'Hum Do Humare Do' is funny when Rawal, Rao and Shah are riffing on their usual routine, alternating between slapstick taunts and goofs up, but the story never rises above the ordinary. With director Abhishek Jain not being able to get above predictability, you can’t help but feel that the talented cast and the audience deserved better. Whatever little the cast could offer to this dramedy, they did it and made it worth a watch. But there's nothing much to expect.

Music directors Sachin-Jigar tried all their cards to Hum Do Humare Do's soundtrack a complete package. There's a romantic melody, plus a happy Punjabi wedding track topped with another heartbreaking Punjabi song and a peppy promotional item number in the end. You won't regret hearing them once in a while.

There's no denying that the film manages to make one laugh but repeated concepts, cliched plots and rhyming dialogues won't catch the audience's attention anymore, it is much smarter than this.

The film can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.