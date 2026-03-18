Stock of BSE 1000 company gains over 4% as markets rally in early trade, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of Sindhu Trade Links, a BSE 1000 company that provides logistics services, jumped over 4 per cent on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, as benchmark indices rallied in early trade amid positive global cues, as oil prices have paused their upward momentum. Amid this, the stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 23.27 against the previous close of 23.69 on the BSE. However, the stock rebounded and touched an intraday high of Rs 24.72, representing a gain of Rs 1.03 or 4.35 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 24.70 with a gain of 4.26 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,808.56.

The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 5.51 per cent in the period and has outperformed the sector by 3.97 per cent. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has a 52-week high of 39.25, on July 7, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 13.29.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 1099 per cent in five years and 54 per cent in one year. However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the counter has given a positive return of 23.93 per cent against a correction of 10.47 per cent in the benchmark indices. In six months, the stock has corrected 17.14 per cent.

Q3FY26 Financial Performance

As per its quarterly results for Q3FY26, the company reported net sales of Rs 119 crore and a net profit of Rs 14 crore. For the nine months ended December (9MFY26), total net sales stood at Rs 408 crore, with a net profit of Rs 44 crore.

For the full financial year FY25, the company reported net sales of Rs 1,731.10 crore, up 3 per cent year-on-year. Net profit for the same period was Rs 121.59 crore, representing a 72 per cent increase compared to the previous year.