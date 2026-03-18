Stock of BSE 1000 company gains over 4% as markets rally in early trade, check share price

Shares of Sindhu Trade Links, a BSE 1000 company that provides logistics services, jumped over 4 per cent on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, as benchmark indices rallied in early trade amid positive global cues, as oil prices have paused their upward momentum. Amid this, the stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 23.27 against the previous close of 23.69 on the BSE. However, the stock rebounded and touched an intraday high of Rs 24.72, representing a gain of Rs 1.03 or 4.35 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 24.70 with a gain of 4.26 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,808.56.
The counter has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 5.51 per cent in the period and has outperformed the sector by 3.97 per cent. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 50-day and 100-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day and 200-day moving averages.
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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)