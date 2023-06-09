Bloody Daddy Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor impresses in this intense action drama

Bloody Daddy Movie Review Photo:FILE IMAGE Movie Name: Bloody Daddy

Critics Rating: 2.5 / 5

Release Date: June 9, 2023

June 9, 2023 Director: Ali Abbas Zaffar

Genre: Crime-thriller

Bloody Daddy Movie Review: Ever since Shahid Kapoor’s OTT movie Bloody Daddy's trailer was released, it piqued the interest of the audience and made them more curious. The film is a remake of the French movie Nuit Blanke, aka Sleepless Night. It was also made in Tamil as Thoonga Vaman, starring Kamal Haasan. Bloody Daddy is set in 2021, after the second wave of COVID19. The film begins with a cat-and-mouse chase between Sumer, an NCB officer (Shahid Kapoor), and the drug peddlers. Will he be able to bust the drug racket and fulfill his responsibility towards his son at the same time? That's the biggest catch here. The latest action thriller film stars Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Diana Penty, Vivian Bhathena, Zeishan Quadri, other than Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor delivered a power-packed performance as the NCB officer who is torn between his duty and the safety of his son. He showcased his versatility as an actor, effortlessly portraying the character’s vulnerability, determination, and inner conflict. However, the father-son bond could have been explored more, and that makes many actions by both parties through the course of the film unjustified.

Ronit Roy and Sanjeev Kapoor as Sikander and Hameed had their own set of perfect screen presences. Diana Penty’s role as an officer had more potential for screen presence than it was explored. But still, her scenes were effective. whereas Rajeev Khandelwal did a commendable job as a filmmaker.

The first half of the film was filled with fun and curiosity, but as it moved toward the second half, intense action began. In addition, the action scenes between Shahid Kapoor and Rajeev Khandelwal are something that should be seen.

The screenplay is very strong, and it definitely does not allow your interest level to go down. On the other hand, in the close-up scene with Shahid Kapoor, his emotions are perfectly shown. Moreover, the action design is good, and the direction by Ali Abbas Zafar is as always amazing.

To conclude, Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy on Jio Cinema deserves a watch for some thrill, excitement and drama.