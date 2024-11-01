Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review: Rooh Baba-Manjulika saga is full of entertainment, horror, comedy and twists

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Critics Rating: 4 / 5

Release Date: November 1, 2024

November 1, 2024 Director: Anees Bazmee

Genre: Horror Comedy

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Review: Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been among the highly anticipated flicks of 2024 ever since its first trailer was unveiled, featuring the battle of Rooh Baba with two Manjulika. If you are also confused about which film to watch this Diwali, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 or Singham Again, read this detailed review of Kartik Aaryan-starrer to know whether it is worth your time or not. Read the review of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which has no connection with its predecessors.

Story

The story of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 begins 200 years ago, wherein Manjulika is shown being given a death sentence by the king of Rakht Ghat. The story then moves to the present, where Rooh Baba (Kartik Aaryan) and his sidekick are conning people as ghostbusters in Kolkata. Then Meera (Triptii Dimri) and Rajesh Sharma (Meera's uncle) meet Rooh Baba and ask him to come with them to Rakht Ghat and pretend to save the town and their fort from Manjulika, so that they can sell the fort. As shown in the trailer, this time Rooh Baba will face double trouble of Manjulika. The main crux of the film revolves around these plots, how Rooh Baba finds the real Manjulika and how it manages to save Rakht Ghat from her fury. No matter how much you try to guess about the story, you will be surprised by the thorough twists and turns in the film.

Acting

In terms of acting, not only the lead stars but also the supporting cast like Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Arun Kushwah will impress you throughout the film. The story of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 revolves mainly around Kartik, Triptii, Vidya, and Madhuri's characters, who are mainly focused on the thrilling and horror sides of the film. On the other hand, the characters of Rajpal Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Ashwini, Arun, and Sanjay Mishra will tickle your funny bones whenever they appear on the screen. Overall, acting-wise, the film will not disappoint you, and these characters have created a perfect blend of horror and comedy.

Music

The only part that will not impress you in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is its songs. Apart from the iconic 'Ami Je Tomar's different versions throughout the film, you will not remember even a single track after the film. Not only this, a few songs in the film seemed irrelevant and could have been avoided. The background scores during the horror scenes are ten-on-ten.

Direction

Anees Bazmee once again proved his mettle with his job as director. He used all the characters perfectly in line with the film's storyline, and this stellar cast also didn't disappoint with their presence on the screen. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is full of many twists, whether the first part before the interval or post-intermission. The film just keeps the audience wondering who the real Manjulika is and how the story of this Rakht Ghat's devil ends.

Verdict

As mentioned earlier, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is full of twists and has nothing to do with its previous editions. The story of this film is completely different from its predecessors but revolves around Manjulika as the main antagonist. If you think Anees Bazmee has brought a simple horror comedy on the big screen with a slight humour, then this is not the case this time. In the climax, the film will surely surprise you with a major twist. Out of five stars, India TV gives it 4 stars for its good storyline, storytelling, and acting performances of the star cast.