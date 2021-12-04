How Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif fell in love? Timeline of 'Vickat' love story ahead of their wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKATFANPAGE Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif

Highlights Reportedly sparks flew between Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif after they appeared on 'Koffee With Karan'

It is believed that Vickat had a very private roka ceremony this year during Diwali

While the couple is yet to make an official announcement, they are said to tie the knot on Dec 9

News of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding has taken everybody by surprise. While the couple is yet to confirm if they are really tying the knot, rumours are rife that Vickat will get hitched on December 9. Reportedly the duo has planned an extravagant and lavish wedding in an exotic fort in Rajasthan. While their fans wait with bated breath for an official announcement and pictures, many are wondering how did this happen. The burning question at the moment is 'How did Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif fell in love?'

While it is only the couple who can rightly reveal these details, it is believed that it all started on Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan'. During a 2019 episode, when Karan asked her who she'd like to work with in her next film, Katrina spoke highly of Vicky, saying that they would look really good together. Later, when Vicky appeared on the show with Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan told him the same and Vicky, the surprised actor acted to faint. It was hilarious to watch.

Following this, there were seen together at award functions and multiple Bollywood events, however, the couple did not accept their relationship.

Later, Vicky and Katrina made their first public appearance together at a friend's Diwali party. They were even seen attending the screening of ‘Shershaah’ together.

Apart from these public appearances, Vicky was often seen visiting Katrina at her home during the pandemic. It was only recently that the paparazzi caught him on camera as he paid a visit to Katrina. This time Vicky greeted the paps and also posed for them.

If reports are to be believed, the two had a very private 'roka' ceremony during Diwali. It took place at the home of filmmaker Kabir Khan. Katrina considers Kabir to be like her brother, which may be the reason why she chose to have the ceremony at his place in a close-knit affair that did not extend beyond immediate members of the two families.

Katrina is reported to have been joined by her mother Suzanne Turquoette and sister Isabelle Kaif, Vicky's side was completed by his mother Veena Kaushal, his father, the renowned action director Sham Kaushal, and the actor's brother Sunny.

Now, talking about their impending wedding, the couple will reportedly tie the knot at the Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur district on December 9.

On Friday, Rajendra Kishan, the District Collector (DC) of Sawai Madhopur district of the state called a meeting which was attended by administrative, police and forest department officials, hotel and event managers to ensure adequate arrangements for crowd control, smooth regulation of traffic, and law and order situation amid the VIP movement.

The wedding programmes are likely to be held between December 4 and December 12. The two are expected to tie the knot on December 9, as per Hindu customs.

The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day.

A special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.