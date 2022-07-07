Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARANJOHAR/FANPAGE Koffee With Karan 7: Did Karan Johar confirm Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's relationship?

Karan Johar's fun chat show 'Koffee with Karan Season 7' is finally set for its premiere today on Disney Plus Hotstar. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director is all geared up to get back on the coffee couch with his quirky questions and hilarious rapid-fire rounds. A few days back, the trailer was launched which showcased some of the talented actors who will be gracing the couch - Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani to name a few. Meanwhile, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director is these days promoting his chat show and revealing interesting scoops about celebs in various interviews. In a recent conversation, he confirmed that not just Alia-Ranbir but even Sara-Kartik's love story began from the same couch.

Speaking to India Today in a conversation, Karan said that he is very proud of the fact that he has manifested many relationships on Koffee With Karan. He spoke about several stars who found their perfect match like-- Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, etc. Not only this but the filmmaker even confirmed that because of the show Sara and Kartik also came in a relationship. Yes, that's true!

Karan told the portal, "Sara and Kartik too, like on this same couch Sara admitted of having a crush on Kartik and they started dating, while Alia over the years has opened up about her admiration for Ranbir Kapoor and today she is married to him and they are going to have a beautiful baby, while Katrina had said that she thinks she would look good with Vicky Kaushal and he collapsed and today how beautiful their relationship is".

Not only this but Karan even revealed that he wants Kriti Sanon to find his special someone which is why he said, "I always tell Kriti (Sanon) to give me some name and that will happen."

Coming back to the show, the first episode will welcome Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The first look of the show was shared a few days back and it gave a glimpse of the unfiltered conversations and quirky moments that took place on the tan-brown couch, making the audience wait for more.

In the video, Alia can be seen bursting myths about 'suhagraat'. Karan also introduced a new segment of the show 'Koffee Bingo' and Ranveer is also seen staging a walkout after a snarky comment made by Alia. Later, Ranveer also calls Alia a 'Kalank' on friendship after which the latter burst out laughing. At one point, Ranveer is also heard saying that he has different sex playlists, leaving Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt stunned and amused.

The first episode will stream on Disney + Hotstar on July 7.