Disha Patani approached by top Hollywood filmmaker for action film?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI Disha Patani

Disha Patani has impressed many with her fitness. She was lauded by the audience for her power-packed action stunts in Bollywood films. Now the latest buzz is that the actress is being considered for a Hollywood Action film, directed by a renowned director. According to a source close to the development, "The director was impressed with Disha's work in Malang and had been following her for quite some time. He is also a big fan of her backflips and kickboxing workout videos that she keeps on putting up on her social media. He is looking forward to meet her and discuss on the project."

Here're some fitness videos of the actress that caught much attention on the Internet:

The actress was recently seen in Salman Khan's Eid release of the year, "Radhe". The 29-year-old actress, who is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff collaborated with Prabhudeva for the film. Talking about the same, she said the choreographer-filmmaker likes to improvise.

Reminiscing about working with Prabhudeva, Disha said: "When I was offered 'Radhe', I was really excited to work on the film. It's been a learning experience, as with any project. Prabhu Sir likes to improvise while I am used to being prepared before going on the set."

Meanwhile, Disha will be seen in "Ek Villain Returns" along with John Abraham coming up, and will be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama "KTina".