Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora break up; 'extremely sad' actress hasn't stepped out for 6 days: Report

If media reports are to be believed, Bollywood couple -- Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor -- have broken up. The duo who has been in a relationship for a while has reportedly called it quits and the actress is 'extremely sad' about it. In fact, Malaika is said to have gone into isolation and hasn't stepped out of her house in the past six days. However, the couple hasn't made any announcement so far.

"It's been more than six days, Malaika Arora hasn't stepped out from her house. She has totally gone into isolation. It is said that she is extremely sad and has decided to stay away from the world for a while. While Arjun Kapoor too hasn't visited her even once in these days. In fact, Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor's house for dinner. Rhea's house is extremely close to Malaika's house and despite that, he didn't go and meet her after dinner. Malaika usually attends these family dinners with Arjun but this time she was not seen with him," a source told Bollywoodlife.com.

Contrary to these reports, Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora wished their fans and friends a "pouty" 2022 in a new social media post at the beginning of the year. Arjun shared a picture on Instagram, where the two are seen pouting as Arjun clicks a selfie. Malaika looks gorgeous in a lime coloured bikini while the actor is seen shirtless and sporting a thick moustache.

"As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must) We just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead !!!" he wrote as the caption.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while. The two have been pictured several times at various events.

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'.