Ranbir Kapoor slammed on social media for not asking fan to sit on the couch. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following and the credit goes to his subtle acting skills and drool-worthy looks. Ranbir is known for his politeness and warm behaviour towards his fans. The actor always reciprocates the love he gets from his well-wishers and die-hard fans. Ranbir is currently shooting in Varanasi for his upcoming film Brahmastra along with rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. Taking some time out amidst his hectic schedule the couple even visited Kashi Vishwanath temple to offer prayers. Their pictures from Varanasi schedule are already doing the rounds on social media. Now, a fresh video has surfaced on Instagram in which we can see Ranbir meeting one of his fans.

In the video, the fan is seen touching Ranbir's feet while the actor warmly greets him. The fan whose name is Vikrant Singh also gives some hand-made gifts and cards to his favourite star. However, one thing that didn't go down well with netizen is that Ranbir didn't ask Vikrant to sit alongside him on the couch. ''Is Rabir a God or something? Why is he not telling his fan to sit on the couch #disappointingranbir,'' commented a user. ''Ranbir show some manners and respect, he is your fan, u r what you are because for ur fans, don’t disappoint them,#behumanfirst,'' commented another.

However, soon Ranbir fans came to his rescue. ''Nobody noticed how much time nd attention such a big star gave to his fan...how many of us get the desired time to meet our favorite actors?...so what if the fan is leaning towards the floor.... He deserves respect bcoz he came out of his room to meet his fan...,'' commented one of the actor's fans.

Check out the video below.

On a related note, Varanasi's 20-days schedule will be mostly shot at the Ramnagar Fort and Chet Singh Fort for security reasons.

Alia and Ranbir's Brahmastra, which was scheduled to release December this year has been postponed to 2020. Ayan Mukerji's directorial also has Amitabh Bachchan and Dimpla Kapadia and Nagarjuna in lead roles.