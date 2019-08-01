Akshay Kumar's rumoured fee for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Rowdy Rathore 2 will blow your mind

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has become synonymous to success in Bollywood. The actor has been on a roll as he has delivered several back-to-back hits such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold and Kesari. As he gears up for the release of his next film Mission Mangal, which was hit written all over it, grapevines are abuzz with rumours about Akshay hiking his fee. Yes, you read that right.

Akshay, who is the only Indian in Forbes's World's Highest-Paid Celebrities of 2019 will now reportedly charge Rs 54 crore for a film. Akshay Kumar has hiked his fees and rumours hint that he will be given Rs 54 crore for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Rowdy Rathore 2.

A report in Deccan Chronicle states, ''Akshay is fond of the number nine. When he was working on Rowdy Rathore, he billed the makers for Rs 27 crore. But that was in 2012. Now, Akshay demands a cool Rs 54 crore and gets it too. Sanjay Leela Bhansali had bankrolled Rowdy Rathore, which was directed by Prabhudheva. And when Akshay shifted the release date of Pad Man last year to get a free run for Padmaavat at the box office, he jokingly asked Bhansali to promise him a sequel. And now that the sequel is happening, the makers realise that they will need to pay him exactly double for it''.

For unversed, Forbes reported that the superstar earned a whopping 65 million USD (around Rs 444 crore) from June 2018-June 2019.

Akshay, who is known for doing 2-3 films a year also have Housefull 4 lined up for release this Diwali. He will also be seen in Raj Mehta's Good News. The actor is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, co-starring Katrina Kaif. Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey are his other much-awaited projects.

Talking about Mission Mangal, which is set to release this Independence Day, Akshay called it one of the best films of his career spanning almost three decades. The movie also features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen in important roles.