The Great Flood ending explained: What happens in the final moments Netflix, the OTT platform, is home to a plethora of Korean web series and movies. Recently, new K-drama movie The Great Flood was released on Netflix and it's currently a topic of discussion online.

The craze for K-dramas is quite evident in India. On the OTT platform Netflix, you'll find a wide variety of Korean films and web series that are sure to entertain you. Adding to this list is another new K-drama film, which was released on Netflix. Yes! We are talking about 1 hour and 48-minute Korean movie, The Great Flood.

Starring renowned Korean actors Kim Da-mi, Kwon Eun-sang and Park Hae-soo, the movie was watched extensively on Netflix, and it even received a positive response from Indian critics and audiences. If you haven't watched the film yet, know its plot for better understanding.

The Great Flood plot in brief

The Great Flood is a sci-fi survival thriller that showcases the bravery of a mother. The movie revolves around a woman who works as an AI researcher and is interested in predicting future events. But the biggest turning point in her life comes when a tsunami suddenly hits her city, Seoul, South Korea. The entire city is submerged in water and she tries her best to save her child. Amidst the devastating flood, she gets trapped in a building and struggles to survive.

The Great Flood ending explained

The Great Flood ends rather ominously, reaffirming another important theme: that survival is, in a large part, a matter of conscience, not merely a test of survival skills. In the final episode, the underlying clue that unleashed this disaster is finally uncovered: the flood was not just a mere act of nature, but, rather, a case of forgiveness and a lack of corporate concern.

The lead finally chooses the evacuation of trapped residents over escape, resulting in tremendous losses while averting a disaster. Important characters do not make it, establishing the point that the series never offers a convenient end. The authorities are brought under public scrutiny, only for the conclusion to demonstrate that justice, albeit delayed, is served.

In the final moment, the rebuilding of the city is evident, but the emotional toll lingers on the surface. In a departure from the triumph ending of other disaster dramas, The Great Flood ends on a warning of the consequences of acting too late when disaster strikes.

The Great Flood was released on September 18, 2025, on Netflix.

