Squid Game Season 3 Release Date: When can you watch Netflix's famous Korean drama's third part? Know here

The world's most-watched web series 'Squid Game' returned with its second season after 3 years. The audience is currently enjoying 'Squid Game 2' and player number 456 i.e. actor Lee Jung-jae has also confirmed the third season. The good news is that audiences will not have to wait for long to watch its third part. Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae recently confirmed in an interview that the third season of this show will be released in the year 2025 on Netflix.

Season 3 glimpsed in Season 2

Let us tell you that a glimpse of season 3 is also shown in the credits of 'Squid Game Season 2'. Apart from this, the ending of season 2 is still incomplete. It shows that the frontman has caught player number 456 and has ruined all his plans. Player number 456 wants to reach the man who created this game. Now this will be followed up in the third season.

'Squid Game 2' story

Talking about the second season of Squid Game, it shows that player number 456 now wants to reach the person who created this game. He has been engaged in this struggle for the last 2 years. He also collides with the person who had reached the place where this bloody game took place while looking for his brother last time. Player number 456 goes back to play the game with his help, but after going there he finds out that the location tracker hidden in his teeth has already been removed. He gets trapped.

He is forced to play the game while wanting to help other players, but no one listens to him because of his greed for money. There is also player number 001 here, who is the frontman. He joins the team of player number 456 by pretending to be simple. When player number 456 attacks the game players with his own team, the same frontman catches him also kills his friend. Now it will be interesting to see what happens to player number 456 in the third season.

