Netflix confirms sequel to KPop Demon Hunters after Golden Globes success | Deets Inside

The OTT platform Netflix has announced a sequel to the Oscar-nominated animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters. The film will once again be directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans.

Maggie Kang stated, 'We are incredibly excited to bring K-Pop Demon Hunters back.' Chris Appelhans added, 'There is still so much more to explore in the world we have created. I am thrilled to share it with you. This is just the beginning. These characters feel like family to us. We are excited to write their next chapter and to push the boundaries of music, animation, and storytelling.'

K-Pop Demon Hunters: Release date undecided

However, Netflix has not yet disclosed when this sequel will premiere on its streaming platform. The release date for the sequel remains under wraps for now, though fans can expect further updates soon. Since its release in June 2025, the first film has garnered over 500 million views.

K-Pop Demon Hunters: Oscar recognition

The film has won the Critics' Choice Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature, as well as for Best Original Song for the track Golden. K-Pop Demon Hunters has received two Oscar nominations. The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 15.

More deets about the show

The main characters in the movie KPop Demon Hunters include pop stars Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who are voiced by actors such as Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo. The pop stars have a double life as demon hunters. They use their secret powers to save their fans from demons. The pop stars face a tough challenge in the movie when a boy band that they were competing against is revealed to be demons in disguise. The movie also includes other famous actors such as Ahn Hyo-seop, Byung Hun Lee, Ken Jeong, and Daniel Dae Kim.

