Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron found dead at her home, police confirm suicide

Image Source : SOCIAL Kim Sae-Ron found dead at her home, suicide confirmed

South Korean actor Kim Sae-Ron passed away at the age of 24. The police on Monday said that the actor died by suicide and that no note was found. The actress was reportedly found dead in her home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul.

Sae-Ron was recently seen in the Netflix show Bloodhounds. According to Yonhap news agency, a police official said, "We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide."

The body of the 24-year-old actress was found by her friend at her house who then called the cops around 4:50-5:00 PM on Sunday, according to The Korean Herald.

The police have rejected any kind of foul play and haven't found any signs of a break-in in her apartment.

According to Chosun Biz, a police official said, "So far, no evidence of external intrusion or other criminal suspicions have been confirmed. The circumstances of death are under investigation."

In May 2022. Kim found herself embroiled in a DUI case which led to her arrest. She was booked for driving under the influence of alcohol after she crashed into an electrical transformer. The crash eventually caused an electrical outage and her license was revoked.

She was then sentenced to a fine of 20 million won. This incident was then followed by negative public sentiments which made it difficult for her to land a new role. According to reports, she was also working part-time at a cafe to pay off the damages.

