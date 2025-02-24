Kim Taehyung of BTS shares 'Sergeant Kim' post to start countdown to his military discharge BTS V aka Kim Taehyung confirmed his promotion to the rank of Sergeant, interacting with fans on Weverse and sharing military photos on Instagram. He also hinted at his return in the spring.

BTS's V, also known as Kim Taehyung, recently made a rare but exciting appearance on Weverse, in which he delighted ARMY with his playful interactions and a special announcement. The singer confirmed his promotion to the rank of Sergeant Kim, marking another milestone in his military journey.

Since enlisting in December 2023, V has maintained a low profile on social media, making his latest updates even more special for fans. He greeted them with his signature charm, writing, 'This is Sergeant Kim! Are you guys okay?' Naturally, ARMY flooded the comments with questions about his life in the military.

When a fan asked about his day, V casually replied, "Since it's the weekend, so not much! I was taking a nap, then going to work out later!" His playful side also came to the fore when a fan ordered him to stay healthy, to which he replied, "Since it's so honest (in your order)... I'm a little sick, but that's kind of youthful..!"

The fan couldn't resist asking for a recent photo, but V playfully teased them, asking, "Ummm... don't you mind the old photo?" Their conversation was full of humour, showing that he hadn't lost his wit despite staying away from the spotlight.

After his Weverse session, V took to Instagram to show fans a collection of military photos. The photos showed him in uniform holding a bouquet, posing in a photo booth with a friend, flexing his muscles after a workout, standing next to a snowman, and taking a mirror selfie. His caption read, 'Sergeant Kim is here to report that he is alive! This is D-107. I will see you healthy and take care of yourself once the fierce winter passes into a warm spring, then prepare!'

V is currently counting down the days until his military discharge, which is expected to happen on June 10, 2025. Although his social media updates are rare, his recent posts have reassured fans that he is doing well.

