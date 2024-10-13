'Kairos' to 'Kill Me Heal Me', 5 K-dramas that are worth the hype

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 5 K-dramas that are worth the hype

With the rise of OTT, the global film industry is now just a few steps away. Due to this, the popularity of Korean cinema has also increased a lot. In such a situation, today we are going to tell you about those 5 Korean films and series, which you can watch for free on OTT. These Korean dramas are worth the hype and should be on every K-drama fan's list.

'Kill Me Heal Me' is a 40-episode Korean web series released in 2015. It can be watched for free on Jio Cinema. Famous Korean stars like Ji Sung, Hwang Jung-eum, Park Seo-jun, Oh Min-suk and Kim Yu-ri are seen in important roles in the series. This series has been liked a lot among Indians as well. 'A Love So Beautiful's story is about a boy who has a strange disease, whoever he touches gets allergic. In such a situation, he becomes completely alone in such a big world. In such a situation, a robot is made for him, but due to a technical fault, a live girl is sent to him instead of the robot. You will really find this story amazing. 'The Game: Towards Midnight', an action-drama series starring Ok Tak-yeon, Lee Yeon-hee and Lim Ju-hwan has been presented with 32 episodes. This series, which was streamed in 2020, is also available on Jio Cinema. It can be watched with Hindi and English subtitles. People who have liked films like 'Jurassic Park' will also fall in love with 'Leo'. However, in this, not a dinosaur, but a big lizard will be seen wreaking havoc. In this film, a great combo of comedy has also been added amidst fear and horror. The web series 'Kairos', directed by Seung-woo, was streamed in 2020. It can be watched on Jio Cinema without a subscription. It is an emotional story that can make your eyes moist. In this 32-episode series, stars like Shin Sung-rok, Lee Se-young, Ahn Bo-hyun, Nam Gyu-ri and Kang Seung-yoon are seen winning hearts with their acting.

