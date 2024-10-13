'Kairos' to 'Kill Me Heal Me', 5 K-dramas that are worth the hype

With the rise of OTT, the global film industry is now just a few steps away. Due to this, the popularity of Korean cinema has also increased a lot. In such a situation, today we are going to tell you about those 5 Korean films and series, which you can watch for free on OTT. These Korean dramas are worth the hype and should be on every K-drama fan's list.
- 'Kill Me Heal Me' is a 40-episode Korean web series released in 2015. It can be watched for free on Jio Cinema. Famous Korean stars like Ji Sung, Hwang Jung-eum, Park Seo-jun, Oh Min-suk and Kim Yu-ri are seen in important roles in the series. This series has been liked a lot among Indians as well.
- 'A Love So Beautiful's story is about a boy who has a strange disease, whoever he touches gets allergic. In such a situation, he becomes completely alone in such a big world. In such a situation, a robot is made for him, but due to a technical fault, a live girl is sent to him instead of the robot. You will really find this story amazing.
- 'The Game: Towards Midnight', an action-drama series starring Ok Tak-yeon, Lee Yeon-hee and Lim Ju-hwan has been presented with 32 episodes. This series, which was streamed in 2020, is also available on Jio Cinema. It can be watched with Hindi and English subtitles.
- People who have liked films like 'Jurassic Park' will also fall in love with 'Leo'. However, in this, not a dinosaur, but a big lizard will be seen wreaking havoc. In this film, a great combo of comedy has also been added amidst fear and horror.
- The web series 'Kairos', directed by Seung-woo, was streamed in 2020. It can be watched on Jio Cinema without a subscription. It is an emotional story that can make your eyes moist. In this 32-episode series, stars like Shin Sung-rok, Lee Se-young, Ahn Bo-hyun, Nam Gyu-ri and Kang Seung-yoon are seen winning hearts with their acting.
