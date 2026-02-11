Jung Eun Woo, Korean actor, dies at 40; his final post goes viral Korean actor Jung Eun Woo has died at the age of 40, with the news confirmed on February 11. A day before his passing, he shared an Instagram post that has now drawn attention.

Korean actor Jung Eun Woo died on February 11. Korean media reported that the 40-year-old died suddenly, and the news was later confirmed. The exact cause of his death is not known at this time. What has added to the shock is a social media post he shared just a day before his passing. The update has drawn attention to his state of mind in the hours leading up to the tragic news, especially after fans revisited his recent captions and images.

Jung Eun Woo no more

According to Star News, Jung Eun Woo died on Wednesday morning. He will be laid to rest at Byeokje Crematorium. As per the Chosun Daily, his final rites will take place on February 13 at 12 pm KST. Since the news broke, fans, colleagues, and netizens have left messages of condolence on his social media, expressing grief over his sudden passing.

What was Jung Eun Woo's last post that is drawing attention?

A day before his death, Jung Eun Woo shared a carousel post on Instagram, where he had around seven thousand followers. The post included images of late Hong Kong singer and actor Leslie Cheung and late British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse. His own profile photo appeared as the third image. The caption read, “Missing, envying, regretting..PIR.BG”.

Earlier, he had also posted a picture of a red moon. He reportedly captioned it, "Red moon. Whether hanging or hanging. It's going to fall anyway (sic)."

Jung Eun Woo's filmography

Born on April 10, 1986, in Incheon, South Korea, Jung Eun Woo studied at Dongguk University’s Theater and Film Department. He made his debut in the KBS2 drama Roundup 3 in 2006. Over the years, he appeared in MBC's H.I.T (2007) and KBS1's Smile Again (2011), gradually building his presence on television.

His other notable works include SBS's Bride of the Sun (2011) and Five Fingers (2012). For Five Fingers, he received the New Star Award at the SBS Drama Awards in 2012. He went on to feature in One Well-Raised Daughter, My Heart Twinkle Twinkle, The Return of Hwang Geum-bok, My Only One, and most recently, Welcome to Waikiki 2 in 2019.

