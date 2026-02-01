DYK about Bridgerton S4's Yerin Ha's South Korean connection? She's related to K-drama The Glory's actress The fourth season of Netflix's Regency drama series Bridgerton has been released and with that fans seem to be interested in knowing hidden facts related to the show. Read further to know one such news.

Yerin Ha may not get to be anointed as the diamond of the season in the eagerly awaited fourth season of Netflix's Regency drama series Bridgerton, but her appearance as the enigmatic lady in silver, Sophie Baek, has already raised the curiosity of fans. The 28-year-old Australian actress hails from a family that has deep roots in the performing arts.

Her maternal grandmother is the renowned veteran actress Son Sook, who is best known internationally for her performance in The Glory in 2022. Let's take a closer look at Yerin Ha’s renowned grandmother, Son Sook.

Son Sook's early life

Son Sook was born in 1944 in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province. Her childhood was influenced by the Korean War, which began when she was a junior school student. In an interview with a magazine in 2013, she recalled that she had to learn from blackboards that were tied to pine trees or placed on rocks, and that she held classes in rented warehouses during winter.

However, amidst the poverty and turmoil, the sight of American military trucks bringing relief goods such as powdered milk and stationery made a lasting impact on her. She later moved to Seoul for high school, where she developed a love for acting after watching Eugene O’Neill’s play 'Long Day’s Journey into Night' at the Namsan Drama Center.

Son Sook's shows and awards

Son Sook, a history student at Korea University, was chosen to act as the female lead in a play called 'The Three Rounded Hat' by Spanish playwright Alarcon y Ariza, which marked the beginning of her acting career. She has since then established an illustrious career in theatre and television.

Her acting skills have won her three Baeksang Arts Awards for best theatre actress, which is one of the most prestigious awards in the Korean arts scene, for her performances in 'Active Volcano' in 1975, 'Guest' in 1979 and 'Mother' in 1999.

