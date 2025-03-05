Did K-pop star Jennie copy Alia Bhatt's intro theme from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Bollywood is often accused of copy-paste. But this time, a reverse case has come to light. There are reports that a K-pop star has copied a song from Alia Bhatt's popular film's song

Every year, dozens of films are released in the Hindi film industry. While the story of some films is new, the story of many films is taken from South movies. But this time, Korean artists have taken the content of Bollywood. Recently, Jennie of the K-pop band Blackpink released a new track. Shortly after the release of the track, people started comparing it with the song from Alia Bhatt's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. It is being claimed on social media that the Korean singer has copied the tune of this song from the film.

Did the singer copy it or was it a coincidence?

It does not take long for such things to go viral on social media. Ever since this news came out, a debate has started on the internet. Netizens are finding similarities between her track Like Jenny and Rani's intro theme from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. While several social media users lashed out at the K-pop star for plagiarism, some said that this was just a coincidence.

Social media reacts

This debate gained momentum when people compared both the songs. A lot of similarities can be seen between the beats, hooks and tunes of both the songs. This song plays at the time of the entry of Alia Bhatt's character, Rani in Karan Johar's film. Some users even took a dig at Bollywood by targeting the singer. Reacting to a post related to this news, a social media user wrote, 'Stealing a Bollywood song is an act of madness.' While another said, 'Copying Pritam was not on my bingo card.'

It is significant to note that the Dharma Productions film releases in 2023 collected Rs 357 crore globally. Made with a budget of Rs 150 crore, the film features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shaban Azmi.

On the other hand, Jennie is working on her eagerly awaited solo album right now. In 2023, she launched her independent label, OA, and in September 2024, she revealed a partnership with Columbia Records. Only a month later, the album's first single was released, and it reached number two on the Billboard US Excl. and number three on the Billboard top 200, respectively.

