BTS - The Comeback Live Arirang release time in India: Here's when you should tune into Netflix

New Delhi:

Korean boy band BTS dropped their fifth studio album, titled Arirang, on March 20, 2026. The album is a reunion for the band after a span of three years and nine months as RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook were undertaking their mandatory military training.

For those who are unaware, Arirang is an album that signifies BTS as a band and the commonalities of emotions felt by the band. In celebration of Arirang, BTS is hosting BTS: The Comeback LIVE | ARIRANG.

BTS: The Comeback LIVE | ARIRANG release time in India

For those who don't know BTS: The Comeback LIVE | ARIRANG is a global Live performance which will be streamed on Netflix on March 21 at 8:00 PM KST (4:00 AM PST / 7:00 AM ET) and 4:30 PM Indian Standard Time. Hence, Indian OTT audiences can watch BTS' Live performance on Netflix at exactly 4:30 PM.

The anticipation for the BTS' comeback is real and so much so that Netflix Korea's official YouTube page is also running a global countdown. OTT audiences who do not have a Netflix subscription can watch BTS: The Comeback LIVE | ARIRANG here:

Deets about Arirang songs

BTS' fifth studio album Arirang features 14 tracks. The first half of the album sets a good tone from Body to Body, a roaring anthem designed to be celebrated in live performances, through their journey of blazing a trail for others to follow in Hooligan, and then to their unique identity and aspirations through their experiences in the world in Aliens and finally to their blazing return in FYA and finally to where they are now in 2.0.

At the heart of it all, the interlude No 29 brings the resounding tones of the Divine Bell of King Seongdeok. After this, a wide range of emotions is felt, including the determination and resolve to swim through the waves in life in SWIM, the determination and resolve to continue on through the never-ending cycles in life in Merry Go Round, and personal emotions both on and off the stage in NORMAL.

The second half of the album also carries emotions about living life, being free (Like Animals), being confident and secure about just being themselves (they don't know 'bout us), and being strongly infatuated (One More Night), before finally concluding with a commitment of their devotion (Please, Into the Sun).

Also Read: Arirang out now: BTS returns after nearly 4 years, marks comeback post military training | Watch