BTS's Jimin and Korean actress Song Da-eun spark dating rumours, HYBE issues clarification South Korean entertainment company HYBE, formerly BigHit, has issued a clarification on the relationship between BTS member Jimin and Korean actress Song Da-eun, days after their video went viral, sparking dating rumours.

New Delhi:

BTS member Jimin has recently made headlines for his romantic life when a video of him meeting actress Song Da Eun went viral. In response to this, the South Korean entertainment company HYBE formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment issued clarification regarding his relationship status.

Addressing the rumours, HYBE (formerly Bighit) confirmed that Jimin and Song Da-eun were in a relationship many years ago. However, the agency emphasised that the two are not currently in a relationship, putting an end to the ongoing speculation.

HYBE issues clarification over BTS Jimin's relationship

According to KoreaJoongAng Daily, the agency press release stated, "The artist and the counterpart did form a relationship based on their mutual feelings for one another, but that was many years ago, and the two are not in a relationship as of this moment."

For those who don't know, few days ago, Song Da-eun shared a video clip where she can be seen waiting in front of an elevator and greeting BTS star Jimin. Even though the moment only lasted a few seconds, but it was enough to start a wave of rumours.

It is worth noting that this is the first time that the BTS agency has issued a clarification on a dating rumour involving a member. Earlier, there were also dating rumors about BTS Jungkook and V, but HYBE refused to comment on it.

Who is Song Da-eun?

Song Da-eun is a South Korean actress who gained widespread attention with her appearance in 'Heart Signal 2' in 2018. She also featured in several Korean dramas, which include 'Can't Lose', 'Live and Once Again'. According to Koreaboo, she also worked in projects like 'The Handmaiden', 'Be Melodramatic', 'Once Again', and 'More Than Friends' in small roles.

Also Read: BTS' V throws ceremonial first pitch at Los Angeles 'Dodgers Game', wins hearts online | Watch