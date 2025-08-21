BTS Movie Weeks 2025: Dates, lineup, tickets, and cinematic treat for 'ARMY' BTS ARMY gets a cinematic treat! BTS Movie Weeks 2025 will showcase 4 remastered concert films worldwide. Here’s the lineup, dates, and ticket info.

Famous South Korean boy band 'BTS' is all set to treat their fans with a cinematic experience as the band will launch a two-week theatrical event named 'BTS Movie Weeks', which will showcase their best four concert films in remastered versions.

According to a report by Variety, the event is being presented by Trafalgar Releasing in partnership with HYBE.

BTS Movie Weeks 2025 dates and global release details

Talking about its dates, the event will begin from September 24 and will continue till October 5, 2025, in more than 65 countries across 2,500 cinemas. For the unversed, in July, BTS also confirmed their Spring 2026 return with a new music video and a world tour.

Complete lineup of BTS Movie Weeks 2025

It is significant to note that the lineup of this event includes four concert films. BTS Army and fans can check the week-wise lineup mentioned below:

Week 1: Concert films in BTS Movie Weeks 2025 : "BTS 2016 Live the Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue Remastered" and "BTS 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III the Wings Tour the Final Remastered"

"BTS 2016 Live the Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue Remastered" and "BTS 2017 Live Trilogy Episode III the Wings Tour the Final Remastered" Week 2: Concert films in BTS Movie Weeks 2025: "BTS 2019 World Tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ London Remastered" and "BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo Remastered"

When and where to book BTS Movie Weeks 2025 tickets

According to the available information, the tickets for the screenings of these concert films will go on sale on August 27 at 9 am ET, and they can book the tickets via the official website of 'BTS movie weeks'. Have a look at the screengrab of the official website below.

(Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE: BTSMOVIEWEEKS)Screengrab of BTS Movie Weeks official website

About BTS and their global journey

For those who may not know, the renowned boy band 'BTS', aka Bangtan Boys, was formed in 2010 and includes seven members: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. The band has given several hit songs so far, notable soundtracks include 'Dynamite', 'Butter', 'Boy With Luv', 'Life Goes On', and ' Fake Love'.

The Grammy-nominated band, 'BTS', has been awarded with several MTV Video Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021), and Billboard Music Awards.

