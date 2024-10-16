BTS member J-Hope set to return from military service, his agency asks fans to refrain from visiting site

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS member J-Hope

Jhope is all set to complete his military service in the South Korea army, his agency BigHit Music confirmed the news. His fans are super excited after knowing about his return. On Monday, BigHit Music informed their followers that no special events were planned for his discharge day and urged the BTS army to refrain from visiting the site. J-Hope is set to be discharged from the mandatory military service on October 17.

Message from BTS' agency

BigHit Music shared a message with all the fans, which reads, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are excited to bring you the news of J-Hope’s upcoming military discharge. J-Hope is close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged. Discharge day is a day shared by many service members.”

Informing that no special event has been organised for the day, the agency added, ''No special events are planned on the day of J-Hope’s discharge. To prevent any issues arising from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts.”

Thanking fans for their love and support to the BTS members, BigHit Music further added, "We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for j-hope. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists. Thank you once again for your continued love and support for BTS.''

For the unversed, the other BTS members such as RM, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook will be leaving in June next year.

J-Hope's message on WeVerse

After Jin, J-Hope will be the next BTS member to finish his military service. On Weverse, J-Hope started a 30-day countdown before his discharge and wrote, "One month, exactly 30 days left to go! All that time flew by, but I'm already reminiscing about it. I guess I grew pretty fond of everything here. I've been packing, giving away some of the gear I came to cherish, and my locker's starting to look a bit empty."

