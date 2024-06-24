BTS grooving to remix version of 'Gore Gore Mukhde Pe' from Ishq Vishk Rebound goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS

South Korean boy band BTS has carved a niche for itself globally. They are ruling the charts and giving blockbusters one after another. While their soulful voice has already hypnotised millions of fans, the BTS Army goes gaga over their dance moves as well. Indian fans also love K-pop bands. Moreover, netizens love to edit videos and come up with mashups. One such video is going viral on the internet in which the BTS boys can be seen grooving to the song Gore Gore Mukhde Pe from the latest film Ishq Vishk Rebound.

The popular song is from the film starring Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Pashmina Roshan and Naila Grrewal. Fans flooded the comment section and were in awe of how perfectly Bollywood songs fit with every choreography of BTS. One user wrote, "Every song fits their choreography because we have the best editors". Another user wrote, "Sare song bante hi inka liya hai". "Kyunki har choreography inki copy karta hai," wrote the third user.

For the unversed, BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They made their debut in 2013 under BIGHIT Entertainment with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. BTS released their first studio albums, Dark & Wild and Wake Up respectively in 2014.

BTS forayed into the global music market and led the Korean wave also known as the Hallyu wave into the United States for their single Mic Drop, which also garnered them Gold Certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. With time, BTS gained global recognition and now has a wave of ARMYs in several countries. They have produced several hits including Fake Love, Fire, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Idol, Butter, and Permission to Dance among others.

Also Read: 'It was awesome...', David Henrie on reuniting with Selena Gomez for 'The Wizards of Waverly Place'

Also Read: Aamir Khan visits Sevagram Ashram in Wardha, talks about Mahatma Gandhi's great influence on him